The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year agreement with the streaming platform in September 2020, but that deal expired in 2025

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left for a new life in the US in 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Netflix is reportedly ready to move on from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the expiry of its deal with the couple’s production company, Archewell.

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Sources say the streaming giant’s partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has cooled, with the chances of another series of 'With Love, Meghan' said to be slim. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year agreement with the streaming platform in September 2020, but that deal expired in 2025. According to a new report, the relationship has since soured, with one Netflix insider quoted as saying: "The mood in the building is ‘We’re done’." Read More: Meghan shows her flower arranging skills and Harry calls her 'babe' in new family video Read More: Meghan surprises patients during children’s hospital visit

With Love, Meghan billboard on Sunset Blvd in LA. Picture: Alamy

Archewell Productions has worked with Netflix on several programmes, including 'With Love, Meghan'. But after reported disappointment over viewing figures for the second series, the prospect of a third is said to be remote. A report in Variety said it had spoken to six people with knowledge of Netflix and the Sussexes, who claimed the partnership "has been far from a fairy tale".

Meghan and Harry attend a World Health Organisation roundtable with key donors and humanitarian partners in February. Picture: Getty