Netflix 'done' with Harry and Meghan after TV deal expires
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year agreement with the streaming platform in September 2020, but that deal expired in 2025
Netflix is reportedly ready to move on from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the expiry of its deal with the couple’s production company, Archewell.
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Sources say the streaming giant’s partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has cooled, with the chances of another series of 'With Love, Meghan' said to be slim.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year agreement with the streaming platform in September 2020, but that deal expired in 2025.
According to a new report, the relationship has since soured, with one Netflix insider quoted as saying: "The mood in the building is ‘We’re done’."
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Archewell Productions has worked with Netflix on several programmes, including 'With Love, Meghan'.
But after reported disappointment over viewing figures for the second series, the prospect of a third is said to be remote.
A report in Variety said it had spoken to six people with knowledge of Netflix and the Sussexes, who claimed the partnership "has been far from a fairy tale".
Despite that, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria has previously spoken warmly about the partnership.
She said: “Archewell has been a thoughtful and collaborative partner and we’ve really enjoyed working with Harry and Meghan.”
Bajaria added: “They’re deeply engaged in the storytelling process and bring a unique, global perspective that aligns with the kinds of impactful projects our members respond to.”
The reported split comes as Harry and Meghan are said to be looking at new opportunities, with Meghan continuing to promote and sell her As Ever products.