Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are making a war film for Netflix. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making a war film based on an Afghanistan memoir for Netflix.

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US outlet Deadline said the film will tell the story of Easy Company, a unit of Paras and Royal Irish rangers tasked with holding a district in Helmand Province in July 2006, and who came under attack from the Taliban. The film, called No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege, is based on the memoir by Major Adam Jowett, who led the unit. The subject matter will be familiar territory for former soldier Harry who served two frontline tours in Afghanistan. In late 2007, he embarked on a 10-week tour of duty fighting the Taliban in Helmand Province, operating as a battlefield air controller behind enemy lines. The secret mission, however, ended early after it was leaked on the internet. Read more: Prince Harry says he 'will always be part of the royal family' six years after 'Megxit' Read more: Meghan shares rare photos of Lilibet and Archie on family trip to Disneyland

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, places a poppy in the Afghanistan section of the Wall of Remembrance at the Australian War Memorial. Picture: Getty