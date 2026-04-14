The Australia trip saw the Duchess of Sussex take part in a garden therapy workshop.

Melbourne, Australia. 14th Apr, 2026. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet children during their visit to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen to take part in a garden therapy workshop with patients at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne during their visit Down Under.

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The couple were conducting the trip as part of what many dubbed an 'unofficial royal visit' to the Commonwealth nation, hugging patients as hundreds of people turned out to see the pair at the start of their Australia trip. Crowds gathered at the children’s hospital to greet the couple, with Harry and Meghan speaking to children and posing for photographs with patients along the walkways of the Royal Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Four-year-old patient Lily held up a hand-drawn sign that said: “Welcome Harry and Meghan”. Read more: Harry and Meghan 'could consider return to UK if Australia trip successful', report claims Read more: King pleads with William to 'protect Camilla's place in Royal Family' after he dies

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet children during their visit to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne. Picture: Alamy

She presented a flower to the duchess as they arrived. Meghan hugged Lily after being presented with the gifts and told her: “Oh my gosh, this is so sweet. I love it.” After being shown Lily’s sign, Harry said: “Nice to meet you, Lily. That’s beautiful. How long did it take?” Seen to smell plants and flowers as the media watched on, Harry was seen to wear a navy jacket, white shirt and metal bracelets.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, alongside staff members, serves lunch to a resident during a visit to McAuley Community Services for Women. Picture: Alamy

The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, Victoria. Picture: Alamy

Asked if he would like to take some gumtree home, the royal joked: “I would, but I think I’d probably get arrested at some point.” Meghan, wearing a Karen Gee navy sleeveless dress, asked the patients: “Do you find that different stories and memories come out that you weren’t expecting?” The couple visited wards at the hospital and met patients with eating disorders.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, meet patient Hamish on the Adolescent Oncology and Rehabilitation ward during a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Alamy

Following the Royal Children’s Hospital visit, the Duchess of Sussex visited a women’s refuge in Melbourne. Meghan donned an apron and served frittata to people at the centre, run by McAuley Community Services for Women, which supports women and children experiencing family violence, homelessness and related challenges. After serving several people, the duchess asked “is anyone else hungry?”, while looking and smiling at the press and other people gathered in the centre.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet garden therapists Amelia and Kayte in the Kelpie garden during a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, Victoria. Picture: Alamy