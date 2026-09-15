New Harry and Meghan security alert as Duchesses phone number was leaked from school she pulled children from
Harry and Meghan are facing a fresh security issue - after the Duchess of Sussex had her personal phone number leaked.
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Meghan, 45, had her number leaked after she was added to the WhatsApp group for the school that her son Archie, seven, and daughter Lilibet, five, were attending for just two days.
A screenshot reported by the Sun showed the Duchess being added to the community chat and being welcomed by other mums.
One reportedly said: "Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo[rrow]".
Another warmly said: "Welcome!!"
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In response, Meghan said: “Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome (heart emoji) So happy to be a part of this community xx”
Despite the warm tone of the messages, a screenshot of the chat containing Meghan's
But a screenshot of the chat has now been shared multiple times.
The breach comes amid a long-running row about the Sussexes' security, which culminated in Harry losing a High Court case to have their arrangements paid for by taxpayers.
Harry has long suggested that his family was unsafe in Britain without police protection.
The Sussexes' sudden move back to Britain reignited the row - with authorities set to review their arrangements in the coming weeks.
Upon losing the High court case last year, the Prince blamed "a good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up" for the verdict.