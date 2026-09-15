Harry and Meghan are facing a fresh security issue - after the Duchess of Sussex had her personal phone number leaked.

Meghan, 45, had her number leaked after she was added to the WhatsApp group for the school that her son Archie, seven, and daughter Lilibet, five, were attending for just two days.

A screenshot reported by the Sun showed the Duchess being added to the community chat and being welcomed by other mums.

One reportedly said: "Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo[rrow]".

Another warmly said: "Welcome!!"

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