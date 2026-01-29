Kim Kardashian reveals why Prince Harry and Meghan photos were deleted from Kris Jenner's birthday post
Kim revealed they have the "craziest funniest photos from that night", but they only posted fun and "dignified photos".
Kim Kardashian has revealed why photos of Prince Harry and Meghan were deleted from Kris Jenner's birthday post.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the star-studded 70th birthday party in November last year, but questions were asked when images of the pair were posted then deleted from social media.
Speaking on sister Khloe's podcast, Kim revealed her mum and Meghan have been friends for "some years now" and "have a really sweet relationship".
She explained: “We took a photo and then I think we were all going through them. We’re all on, you know, communicating about like what we’re going to post.
“We’re never ones to post without permission. We are like it’s not who we are. We’re very respectful."
She continued: “We were we were told that it was totally cool to post and then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day and they didn’t want to be seen at a party even though it’s already up.
“And then it was taken down. And then I think they realised like this was so silly.”
She noted that Harry and Meghan were photographed attending the Baby2Baby charity gala the same evening, but suggested there was a difference.
"That was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever," she said. "So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day."
Prince Harry was seen wearing a poppy to mark Remembrance Day on his way into the party hosted at Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's mansion.
Kim shared her disappointment at how the whole situation was handled, and suggested she would have leaned into it more.
"If we just made it light and made it funny, you know, I think it would have been, like, received differently, but I hated how that was received for everyone," she said.
Kim emphasised: "That sucks. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be."