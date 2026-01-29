Kim revealed they have the "craziest funniest photos from that night", but they only posted fun and "dignified photos".

Kris Jenner with Prince Harry and Meghan. Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

Kim Kardashian has revealed why photos of Prince Harry and Meghan were deleted from Kris Jenner's birthday post.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the star-studded 70th birthday party in November last year, but questions were asked when images of the pair were posted then deleted from social media. Speaking on sister Khloe's podcast, Kim revealed her mum and Meghan have been friends for "some years now" and "have a really sweet relationship". She explained: “We took a photo and then I think we were all going through them. We’re all on, you know, communicating about like what we’re going to post. “We’re never ones to post without permission. We are like it’s not who we are. We’re very respectful." Read more: King says he 'hopes to bring awareness to nature crisis' before he dies at premiere of documentary Read more: Prince’s visit inspires young photographers to break boundaries

Kim revealed they have the "craziest funniest photos from that night", but they only posted fun and "dignified photos". She continued: “We were we were told that it was totally cool to post and then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day and they didn’t want to be seen at a party even though it’s already up. “And then it was taken down. And then I think they realised like this was so silly.” She noted that Harry and Meghan were photographed attending the Baby2Baby charity gala the same evening, but suggested there was a difference. "That was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever," she said. "So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day."

Prince Harry, Serena Williams and Meghan attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood. Picture: Getty