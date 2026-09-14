Prince Harry and Meghan have pulled their two children out of their new British school, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet just two days into the new school term.

The children, who only recently moved to the UK with their parents, were taken out of their prep school for security reasons, ITV News reported.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in a statement Monday: “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family," the spokesperson continued.

"This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

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