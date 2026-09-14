Harry and Meghan 'remove children from school' after just two days amid security fears
Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet started the new school year in Britain after the family relocated from the US a little over two weeks ago
Prince Harry and Meghan have pulled their two children out of their new British school, according to reports.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet just two days into the new school term.
The children, who only recently moved to the UK with their parents, were taken out of their prep school for security reasons, ITV News reported.
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in a statement Monday: “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.
"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family," the spokesperson continued.
"This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."
Read more: King Charles steps in to Invictus Games row after Uganda pulled out over ‘Harry-Meghan nonsense’
Read more: Meghan shares autumnal family scenes in Britain after Sussexes return to the UK
Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet started the new school year in Britain after the family relocated from the US a little over two weeks ago.
Heavy traffic in the area and the distance between the school and their new home are thought to have been contributing factors.
One incident made it difficult for their private security team's vehicles to stay in convoy, raising further concerns.
It comes after King Charles sent a letter to more than 100 'senior stakeholders' across the country affirming that his son and daughter-in-law were not working royals.
Harry and Meghan were said to be “surprised” by the formal letter sent by the Lord Chamberlain under the direction of the King to senior stakeholders in the Government and military, which described them as “private citizens”.
The duke and duchess, who are waiting to hear whether they will be given taxpayer-funded security, are reported to prefer the term “public figures”.
A source close to the Sussexes blamed the Lord Chamberlain’s letter for Uganda’s decision to pull out of the Duke’s 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
Team Sussex, who were given about an hour’s notice of the release of the letter on Monday, did not have time to clarify any of the points.
Uganda’s military chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba said the country had withdrawn from the sporting competition because of “that Harry-Meghan nonsense”, and that it would “not participate in anything” that does not have the King’s “approval”.