Harry and Meghan hail under-16 social media ban but warn restrictions must go further
The Prime Minister announced the ban in response to concerns that social media is unsafe
Harry and Meghan have hailed the Government's incoming ban for under-16s using social media as a "welcome step forward", but warned even more needs to be done to protect children online.
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The Prime Minister announced the ban in response to concerns that social media is unsafe, making children miserable and could cause lasting damage to young people's mental health.
The restrictions, set to be passed by Christmas and in place by spring next year, will leave technology firms, rather than children, liable for enforcement action if they fail to comply.
Harry and Meghan welcomed the incoming ban on Monday, but warned “while measures such as these help reduce harm, they do not fix the problem at its source”.
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In a statement, the duke and duchess said: “We welcome the UK Government’s announcement of new measures to better protect children online.
“The stories shared through The Lost Screen Memorial remind us that behind every debate about technology and regulation are real families whose lives have been forever changed.
“While measures such as these may help reduce harm, they do not fix the problem at its source. Lasting change requires safer platforms by design, meaningful accountability, and a commitment to putting children’s well-being ahead of engagement and profit.
“The burden cannot rest solely on parents and children. It must also be borne by the companies.
“Until then, every day without meaningful change is another day that children remain exposed to preventable harm.
“Stronger protections are better than inaction, and today’s announcement is a welcome step forward.”
At the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva, Switzerland, in May, Meghan urged global health leaders to act to keep children safe online.
Speaking at the memorial for people who have died after suffering digital harm, the duchess described children’s online safety as a “public health issue”.
The Government’s incoming ban, set to be passed by Christmas and in place by spring next year, will leave tech firms, rather than children, liable for enforcement action if they fail to comply.
There will also be measures to prevent children from chatting with adults on gaming and livestreaming platforms.
He acknowledged some youngsters would try to find their way around a ban but said he would not compromise on the “safety and happiness of our children”.
Starmer’s move follows LBC-led drive to make children safer online, after a series of Online Safety Days exposing the risks young people face on social media.
There will also be measures to prevent children from chatting with adults on gaming and livestreaming platforms.
The Government is also looking at potential overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s, with more details expected next month.
As LBC reported last month, social media companies TikTok and YouTube were accused by the online safety regulator, of "not making websites safer for children".
While bereaved parents and child safety campaigners welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement, some big tech firms hit back saying it could push under-16s towards unregulated online spaces.