The Prime Minister announced the ban in response to concerns that social media is unsafe

Harry and Meghan hail under-16 social media ban but warn restrictions must go further. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Harry and Meghan have hailed the Government's incoming ban for under-16s using social media as a "welcome step forward", but warned even more needs to be done to protect children online.

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The Prime Minister announced the ban in response to concerns that social media is unsafe, making children miserable and could cause lasting damage to young people's mental health. The restrictions, set to be passed by Christmas and in place by spring next year, will leave technology firms, rather than children, liable for enforcement action if they fail to comply. Harry and Meghan welcomed the incoming ban on Monday, but warned “while measures such as these help reduce harm, they do not fix the problem at its source”. Read More: Social media ban for under-16s ‘watershed moment for child protection’ Read More: 'The PM should be ashamed that the social media ban for children took so long'

In a statement, the duke and duchess said: “We welcome the UK Government’s announcement of new measures to better protect children online. “The stories shared through The Lost Screen Memorial remind us that behind every debate about technology and regulation are real families whose lives have been forever changed. “While measures such as these may help reduce harm, they do not fix the problem at its source. Lasting change requires safer platforms by design, meaningful accountability, and a commitment to putting children’s well-being ahead of engagement and profit. “The burden cannot rest solely on parents and children. It must also be borne by the companies. “Until then, every day without meaningful change is another day that children remain exposed to preventable harm. “Stronger protections are better than inaction, and today’s announcement is a welcome step forward.”