The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reported said the move by Uganda's military chief is 'clearly a consequence' of the King's recent letter branding the family 'private citizens'

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of the Ugandan president, announced that the country would not participate in any event "that does not have His Majesty’s approval". Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Harry and Meghan have hit back after the military leader of Uganda announced that his country will pull out of the Invictus Games over what he described as "Harry-Meghan nonsense".

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General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of the Ugandan president, was seen to throw his support behind the King days after King Charles II announced that the Sussexes will not be treated working royals and are "akin to private citizens". In response to the move, sources close to the royal couple, who moved back to Britain in August with their two children, claim the move is 'clearly a consequence' of King's letter. The letter saw Mr Kainerugaba announce that his country would not participate in any event celebrating injured military veterans "that does not have His Majesty’s approval". Read more: Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by King's letter stating they are 'akin to private citizens' Read more: What exactly did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal status letter say?

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex have now moved back to the United Kingdom. Picture: zz/NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx

A source close to the couple told ITV News: "Intended or unintended, this is clearly a consequence of the Lord Chamberlain's guidance regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that was rushed out without consultation on Monday. "Sadly, the only people who will suffer are the Invictus Games competitors." Writing on social media on Wednesday, Kainerugaba said: “In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games. “We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty’s approval.”

The blow comes just weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved back to the UK. Picture: Getty

He further elaborated to the Times: “I have factions in the Ministry of Defence that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period.” Uganda participated in the Invictus Games just two months ago, with its defence minister appearing alongside the Duke of Sussex at a London ceremony in July announcing the country's entry into the sporting event. The minister hailed Uganda's entry as the 26th nation into the games as a " a new chapter for our service men and women”. Next year's Invictus Games, a sporting event for injured veterans founded by Prince Harry in 2013, will take place in Birmingham in July.

The blow comes just weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved back to the UK. But the couple were said to have been left "surprised" after King Charles issued a statement announcing their status as non-working members of the royal family. His intervention followed plans by the couple to stage a series of high-profile public events. The letter which has been making headlines is from King Charles clarifying that Harry and Meghan are still not working royals. He detailed they are "akin to private citizens" and any work they carry out is a "private matter".