Archie, seven, and Lili, five, have started the new school year in Britain after the family relocated from the US just two weeks ago.

By Flaminia Luck

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “happy to be back” in the UK, and getting Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet settled “remains their focus”, according to reports.

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Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lili have started the new school year in Britain after the family relocated from the US just two weeks ago, according to People magazine. A source close to Harry and Meghan told the US publication that settling the children “has been, and remains, their focus. Everything else will fall into place when the time is right”. They added: “There is a lot to do. They have just moved halfway across the world and it’s been really busy getting the kids settled. “Their focus has been on that, and will remain on that, for the time being. They are happy to be back.” The remarks – the first real insight into the Sussexes’ thoughts on the move – comes in the midst of what is seen as growing tensions between the Sussex camp and the Royal Household.

A source close to Harry and Meghan has blamed a letter sent at the request of the King for Uganda’s decision to pull out of the the duke’s Invictus Games. Team Sussex, who were given around an hour’s notice of the release on Monday of the Lord Chamberlain’s letter, did not have time to clarify any of the points, with Harry and Meghan said to prefer the phrase “public figures” rather than “private citizens”. Uganda’s military chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba said the country had withdrawn from the sporting competition because of “that Harry-Meghan nonsense”, and would “not participate in anything” that does not have the King’s “approval”. Read more: 'Never underestimate the difference you can make': William joined by Kate for launch of of suicide prevention toolkit Read more: Where is Sarah Ferguson living now? Former Duchess moves back to UK

A Sussex source told ITV News: “Intended or unintended, this is clearly a consequence of the Lord Chamberlain’s guidance regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that was rushed out without consultation on Monday. “Sadly, the only people who will suffer are the Invictus Games competitors.” Meanwhile on Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales carried out a key visit to Liverpool, where William was launching a suicide prevention toolkit for the sports sector. Kate made a surprise appearance at Everton Football Club with William to show support for the On Your Side campaign. Harry and Meghan stepped away from the working monarchy six years ago for a new life of personal and financial freedom in the US. A fortnight ago, they moved back, having enrolled Archie and Lili in new schools, with Meghan rumoured to be returning to acting again. The Sussexes, who are waiting to see whether they will be given taxpayer-funded security, were said to be “surprised” by the formal letter to senior stakeholders in the Government and military, which classified them as “private citizens”.