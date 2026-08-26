Harry, Meghan and their two children 'to touch down in UK today'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are arriving back in the UK today with their two children, it is understood.
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Prince Harry, Meghan and their two children are believed to be flying into the country privately from California.
Their return to Britain comes days after it was revealed the couple were moving back six years after quitting royal duties and relocating to Montecito.
It is believed the family will base themselves at a private property in the Cotswolds.
The children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, have been enrolled in a school which has not yet been revealed.
Term is due to begin next week.
Harry and Meghan have not been in the UK together since 2022, when they attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
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