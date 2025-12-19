The Duke of Sussex is seen pushing a trolley of food with the two youngsters, whose faces are hidden, to hand out to the poor in California on Thanksgiving this year

The family is seen standing on a bridge, with Harry cupping his hands around Archie's head, and Meghan bent over, resting her forehead against her daughter's and holding her hand. Picture: Meghan Markle/Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the clearest image yet of their children Archie and Lilbet in a family portrait shared on Instagram for Christmas.

The Duchess of Sussex posted the image on Friday with the caption: "Happy Holidays! From our family to yours'. The family are seen standing on a bridge, with Harry cupping his hands around Archie's head, and Meghan bent over, resting her forehead against her daughter's and holding her hand.

Alongside the video, the Sussexes also released their own “holiday card”, which did not feature the children. Picture: Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The young prince and princess' identities have been closely guarded by the couple, with the latest images forming part of a carefully choreographed reveal. Earlier today, the Sussexes released a "Happy Holidays" video featuring glimpses of their children Archie and Lilibet. In the video, Harry is seen pushing a trolley of food with the two youngsters, whose faces are hidden, to hand out to the poor in California on Thanksgiving this year. They leave the kitchen of charity Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, followed close behind by their mother, who dances a little jig. Alongside the video, the Sussexes also released their own 'holiday card', which did not feature the children. Instead, the couple are shown holding hands at the Invictus Games in Canada in February, with the words: "We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year." The film and card was unveiled as the pair announced that their Archewell Foundation will be renamed Archewell Philanthropies, as they seek to "expand their mission" with Archie and Lilibet. Their Happy Holidays film, set to upbeat music, shows Harry and Meghan on their trip to support victims of the LA fires and their work supporting families whose children have taken their lives due to online hate.

The Duke of Sussex is seen pushing a trolley of food with the two youngsters, whose faces are hidden, to hand out to the poor in California on Thanksgiving this year. Picture: Duke and Duchess of Sussex