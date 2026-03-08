The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Australia next month for a number of engagements.

A spokesman for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements.

Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be going with them, it is understood.

The Sussexes carried out an official royal tour to Australia in 2018, five months after their royal wedding, and Meghan’s pregnancy with Prince Archie was announced shortly after their arrival.

The couple had a busy two-day trip to Jordan last month, to learn more about the humanitarian effort to support the health and wellbeing of Syrians and Palestinians who have sought sanctuary in the country.

The couple hugged and comforted young cancer patients and their families when they heard the stories of their experiences at the King Hussein Cancer Centre, and the duke urged a group at the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts to go back to their communities and help others, telling them: “There’s no shame in having an addiction.”

Meghan and Harry also joined a discussion hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with individuals from leading bodies like the United Nations and many of its agencies, diplomatic representatives and donors.

The couple, who stepped down as working royals in 2020 for personal and financial freedom, travelled to Jordan at the invitation of the WHO’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

They also met World Central Kitchen staff co-ordinating food relief for Gaza from the Jordanian capital, Amman.