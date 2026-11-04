Harry and Meghan will speak about the harms of social media at the European Parliament on their first trip abroad since returning to the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a public outing in Nottingham in October . Picture: Doug Peters/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will speak at the European Parliament about online safety in their first public outing since an FBI probe into child sex image allegations against Meghan's father.

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Meghan has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her 2018 wedding. Picture: Doug Peters/Alamy

The duke will later join a panel discussion called Beyond Promises: Building A Digital Future That Works For Children to discuss how to protect children online. Questions will be permitted from the audience, but not the media. Meghan's father was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son Thomas Markle Jnr, who handed over a haul of alleged child abuse images he found in his father’s belongings in Cebu City. A second hoard was reportedly discovered in a storage unit Mr Markle is said to have rented near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico, during a raid by Mexican police.

Police in the Philippines are analysing digital images allegedly belonging to the estranged father of Meghan. Picture: MEGA/Getty

Meghan was left “deeply distressed” at the allegations and revealed she was sent a letter via the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection seven years ago which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father, but that she was given assurances these were being investigated. The Metropolitan Police has admitted it never shared the details with other law enforcement agencies, with the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), now investigating the force’s conduct. The Duchess had wanted to “speak out” immediately after reading the letter, but police advised her against this, sources said. Meghan has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her 2018 wedding, when he was caught staging paparazzi photographs and then had a heart attack. This meant the King, then the Prince of Wales, stepped in to walk her down the aisle.