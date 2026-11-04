Sussexes to speak about children's online safety in first public outing since Thomas Markle probe
Harry and Meghan will speak about the harms of social media at the European Parliament on their first trip abroad since returning to the UK
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will speak at the European Parliament about online safety in their first public outing since an FBI probe into child sex image allegations against Meghan's father.
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The couple will speak about the harms of social media to children at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in the European Parliament on Tuesday.
It is expected to be the first time the pair will have been seen since Thomas Markle Snr was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI over a haul of suspected child abuse images.
The Sussexes will speak for between 15 and 20 minutes between them in a rare dual-address, which they will use to speak about the importance of children’s digital safety.
Harry and Meghan will also be shown the memorial exhibition, which remembers children who have lost their lives as a result of the harm they suffered on social media.
Read more: Meghan’s father Thomas Markle moves to dementia care home prompting fears of FBI probe setback
Read more: Met Police refers itself to watchdog over handling of letter warning Thomas Markle posed 'security threat' to Meghan
The duke will later join a panel discussion called Beyond Promises: Building A Digital Future That Works For Children to discuss how to protect children online.
Questions will be permitted from the audience, but not the media.
Meghan's father was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son Thomas Markle Jnr, who handed over a haul of alleged child abuse images he found in his father’s belongings in Cebu City.
A second hoard was reportedly discovered in a storage unit Mr Markle is said to have rented near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico, during a raid by Mexican police.
Meghan was left “deeply distressed” at the allegations and revealed she was sent a letter via the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection seven years ago which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father, but that she was given assurances these were being investigated.
The Metropolitan Police has admitted it never shared the details with other law enforcement agencies, with the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), now investigating the force’s conduct.
The Duchess had wanted to “speak out” immediately after reading the letter, but police advised her against this, sources said.
Meghan has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her 2018 wedding, when he was caught staging paparazzi photographs and then had a heart attack. This meant the King, then the Prince of Wales, stepped in to walk her down the aisle.
When former TV lighting director Mr Markle had his leg amputated in the Philippines last year, he made pleas for the Duchess to contact him, saying he did not want to die while they were still estranged.
A spokesperson for the Duchess confirmed at the time she had “reached out to her father”
Last week, it emerged Meghan wrote in this final letter that she knew he was an abuser and that he would never see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Mr Markle Sr, who returned to the US in May, has admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines but denied ever possessing child abuse imagery.