Harry reveals how Archie and Lilibet are settling in at school and says their US accents are being 'squeezed out of them'
He added that the move from California to the Cotswolds had been a "big culture shift"
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Prince Harry has revealed how his children are adjusting to life in the UK and has joked that their American accents are slowly being "squeezed" out.
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Prince Harry shared that both of his children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, have flourished since starting their new British school in September.
Speaking to ITV during his first TV appearance since returning to the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and children, he joked: “I’m squeezing the accents out of them.
“Lili does a very good impression of ‘Mummyyyyy’”.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex upped sticks with their two children to California in 2020, shortly after stepping back as working royals.
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He added that the move from California to the Cotswolds had been a "big culture shift" - particularly the transition to wearing school uniform.
“The confidence in both has gone through the roof since we’ve been back.”
He reflected on his own feelings since returning to the UK earlier this year - even admitting he has missed the UK winters, adding that California does not have the same seasonal variety.
A few days ago, Harry and his children embraced the festive spirit with an outing at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park - but admitted that at the age of 42 he found the dodgems "stressful".
“ You're 42 years old, you're back in there. You're not a young one anymore. There's my son like, ‘Go, go, go.’ I'm like, ‘I really don't want to do this."
During a quick-fire quiz round, Harry said he’d choose a full English breakfast over waffles, James Bond over Mission Impossible, and a pint in the pub over an iced matcha in Malibu.
He also opted for US legal drama Suits - the series that launched Meghan's career - over EastEnders, but apologised to Ross Kemp, who played Grant Mitchell.
But he struggled to choose between Glastonbury and Coachella - saying both sounded like a "nightmare".
The interview comes after the duke said he would be ready to rejoin the military to fight Russia if needed.
The duke undertook two frontline tours to Afghanistan but left the army in 2015.
Harry, who was an Apache helicopter pilot, has since channelled his focus into his Invictus Games sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans, which marked its 10th anniversary in 2024.
Last month, he told Nato military chiefs in Brussels that he lost part of his “purpose and identity” when he “hung up” his uniform after leaving the army, but said he “had another way to serve” by helping military veterans.
Next year’s Invictus Games is scheduled to take place in Birmingham and ITV on Friday announced it would be hosting the competition.
“Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham was the place that so many of them that were critically wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan woke up in – these guys were put into induced comas so the first people they would see were the nurses and doctors in Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” Harry told This Morning.
“For them to come back with me to go back there… it was a really moving moment.
“Hundreds of British soldiers were put through Queen Elizabeth, so for them to be going back and having the games back in that city, it means a hell of a lot.”