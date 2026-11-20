He added that the move from California to the Cotswolds had been a "big culture shift"

Speaking to ITV during his first TV appearance since returning to the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and children, he joked: “I’m squeezing the accents out of them. Picture: Shutterstock

By Issy Clarke

Prince Harry has revealed how his children are adjusting to life in the UK and has joked that their American accents are slowly being "squeezed" out.

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Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels,. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

He added that the move from California to the Cotswolds had been a "big culture shift" - particularly the transition to wearing school uniform. “The confidence in both has gone through the roof since we’ve been back.” He reflected on his own feelings since returning to the UK earlier this year - even admitting he has missed the UK winters, adding that California does not have the same seasonal variety. A few days ago, Harry and his children embraced the festive spirit with an outing at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park - but admitted that at the age of 42 he found the dodgems "stressful". “ You're 42 years old, you're back in there. You're not a young one anymore. There's my son like, ‘Go, go, go.’ I'm like, ‘I really don't want to do this."

He added that the move from California to the Cotswolds had been a "big culture shift" . Picture: PA Images/Alamy

During a quick-fire quiz round, Harry said he’d choose a full English breakfast over waffles, James Bond over Mission Impossible, and a pint in the pub over an iced matcha in Malibu. He also opted for US legal drama Suits - the series that launched Meghan's career - over EastEnders, but apologised to Ross Kemp, who played Grant Mitchell. But he struggled to choose between Glastonbury and Coachella - saying both sounded like a "nightmare". The interview comes after the duke said he would be ready to rejoin the military to fight Russia if needed.

The duke undertook two frontline tours to Afghanistan but left the army in 2015. Picture: PA Images/Alamy