The Duke of Sussex was paid for a discussion on grief and mental health with a neuroscientist, a source close to him has confirmed, following claims he received up to $100,000 (£75,500) for the appearance.

Harry revealed he experienced a two-week period of depression after arriving in Canada before the Megxit crisis, with an “adrenaline crash” after escaping a “stressful environment”, as he spoke with Dr Mary-Frances O’Connor.

It was on the MasterClass video learning streaming platform in a session called Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss.

The Daily Mail reported the duke may have received 100,000 dollars plus a share of subscription revenues to the online platform.

The cost of an annual MasterClass membership ranges from £120 to £228-a-year.

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