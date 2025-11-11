A group of household names are taking the Daily Mail's publisher to court

By Alex Storey

A private investigator central to a legal claim by Prince Harry and other celebrities against the publisher of the Daily Mail has said his signature on an earlier witness statement was false.

Gavin Burrows has been described as central to the most serious allegations of unlawful information gathering made by the group, which also includes Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley. Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) is accused by the group of carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, "blagging" private records and accessing private phone conversations. ANL denies the allegations and is defending the legal action at the High Court in London.

Associated Newspapers in west London pic David Sandison. Picture: Alamy

In a previous statement, dated August 2021, Mr Burrows is said to have claimed to have targeted "hundreds, possibly thousands of people" through voicemail hacking, landline tapping, and accessing financial and medical information for a journalist at the Mail On Sunday. But on Tuesday, the court heard that in September this year, he made a statement to ANL's lawyers in which he claimed not to have signed the August 2021 document. In the recent statement, he said: "I do not recognise the earlier witness statement of August 16, 2021 and I believe that my signature on that document is a forgery. "A lot of it is not written in my type of language. "Further, the contents of the statement are substantially untrue."

The group of celebrities is taking action against the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday. Picture: Alamy