Teenager killed in ‘blink of an eye’ at New Year’s Eve event
A 16-year-old boy was killed “in the blink of an eye” when he was stabbed in the neck at a crowded New Year’s Eve event, a court has heard.
Harry Pitman was allegedly attacked by Areece Lloyd-Hall, 18, in front of revellers who had gathered on London’s Primrose Hill to watch fireworks over the River Thames on December 31 2023.
Opening his Old Bailey retrial on Tuesday, prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said: “Every year, large numbers of members of the public gather on Primrose Hill to celebrate the turning of the New Year.
“But on New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2023, revelry turned to tragedy in the blink of an eye.
“Harry Pitman, aged 16, was stabbed once to the neck. He died almost immediately as a result of that single but deadly injury.”
She said the injury was caused by a knife brought to the scene by the defendant, Lloyd-Hall, who was also aged 16 at the time.
Lloyd-Hall, from Westminster, has denied murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.
Mr Justice Cavanagh told jurors in the retrial that Lloyd-Hall’s defence would be that he thought the knife was covered by a sheaf when he struck Harry and that he acted in self defence or defence of others.
The retrial continues.