I’ve never been brave enough to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on stage. That’s got nothing to do with its spooky plot. It’s because, up until last month, it was two separate shows: one running in the afternoon and the other running in the evening.

The two-show spectacular lasted five hours across the day. My attention span does not last that long!

Producers have recently changed the format, condensing the plot into a three-hour play. It’s still longer than most of its West End neighbours but is a marked improvement.

We all know Harry, Ron and Hermione but this play focuses on the next generation. Harry and Ginny have a son named Albus, after Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore. Ron and Hermione have children too, as do the Malfoy family.

They’re all students at the magical school now, forging their own path in the shadows of their parents.