Harry Potter and the Cursed Child review: spellbinding special effects
The fan favourite has been revamped after 10 years on stage.
I’ve never been brave enough to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on stage. That’s got nothing to do with its spooky plot. It’s because, up until last month, it was two separate shows: one running in the afternoon and the other running in the evening.
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The two-show spectacular lasted five hours across the day. My attention span does not last that long!
Producers have recently changed the format, condensing the plot into a three-hour play. It’s still longer than most of its West End neighbours but is a marked improvement.
We all know Harry, Ron and Hermione but this play focuses on the next generation. Harry and Ginny have a son named Albus, after Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore. Ron and Hermione have children too, as do the Malfoy family.
They’re all students at the magical school now, forging their own path in the shadows of their parents.
The plot is interesting, but it doesn’t feel like it has the sparkle of the original books and films.
The special effects, though, are second to none. It feels like the Dementors on stage are real, ready to suck the soul out of the audience.
The theatre’s auditorium comes alive, with theatregoers truly immersed in the drama.
Actors fly around the stage, often disguised by lighting and staging, rather than traditional theatrical technology.
It’s a family show that’s hard not to love. It feels much snappier than it used to, but three hours remains a bladder buster.