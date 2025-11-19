Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he sent Dominic McLaughlin after he was cast as Harry Potter. Picture: Alamy, HBO

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he wrote the young star of the upcoming Harry Potter remake a letter to show support after his casting.

Radcliffe, who played the titular wizard in the widely popular adaptation of JK Rowling's novels, said he sent Dominic McLaughlin some words of encouragement ahead of the release of HBO's TV reboot. "I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time,' Radcliffe told Good Morning America. "And I do, I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them."

Radcliffe, who began filming Harry Potter at the same age as McLaughlin, is likely the only person in the world who will understand what the young star is about to go through. “They just seem so young,” Radcliffe said. “I just look at them and say, ‘Oh it’s crazy I was doing that.’ But it’s also incredibly sweet and I hope they’re having a great time.” Radcliffe’s relationship with the Boy Who Lived has been complicated in recent years, with the actor voicing his opposition to JK Rowling’s transphobic views on several occasions. “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that,” he said in 2024. This led Rowling to essentially disown him, as well as his costars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Rowling recently issued a lengthy statement on X (previously known as Twitter) about her relationship with Watson and the stars of the original 2001-2011 film franchise.

