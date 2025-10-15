A village in Devon cursed by potholes has received the magical news they will be filled ahead of filming for the new HBO Harry Potter series.

Scenes for the new adaptation of the much-loved children's book series are set to be partly filmed in Lustleigh, a scenic village full of thatched cottages in Dartmoor National Park.

In a post shared to Facebook, the parish council said: “Good news! The filming company have been given permission by the DCC [Devon county council] highways to proceed with repairs on Wreyland Path, using an approved contractor.

"The contractor will fill all large potholes manually and will then assess if further work needs to be carried out.

"The path will not be shut so can be used as normal.”

Lustleigh locals have welcomed the repairs but have also questioned why it took a film crew's intervention to sort the issue.