Film-makers have filled in potholes in a Devon village where the new HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter books are due to be filmed.
Scenes for the new adaptation of the much-loved children's book series are set to be partly filmed in Lustleigh, a scenic village full of thatched cottages in Dartmoor National Park.
In a post shared to Facebook, the parish council said: “Good news! The filming company have been given permission by the DCC [Devon county council] highways to proceed with repairs on Wreyland Path, using an approved contractor.
"The contractor will fill all large potholes manually and will then assess if further work needs to be carried out.
"The path will not be shut so can be used as normal.”
Lustleigh locals have welcomed the repairs but have also questioned why it took a film crew's intervention to sort the issue.
The show has also been filmed in the fishing village of Cadgwith on the Lizard peninsula as well as Carnglaze Caverns in Cornwall.
Businesses in the south-west of England hope the new series will provide a boost in tourism to the region.
Filming was also spotted in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire.
Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.
The series is expected to launch in 2027.