A Harry Potter flagship store is to open in London's Oxford Street in the autumn, Warner Bros has announced.

The planned 21,000 sq ft shop over two floors within The Ribbon development at 134-140 Oxford Street will become the second official Harry Potter retail destination in the UK after a site at King's Cross Station.

Warner Bros said designers planned to transform the interior of the building into a "wizarding emporium celebrating the beloved locations featured in the books and films".

The "must see" destination for fans and visitors to the capital will offer photo opportunities and interactive activities alongside exclusive merchandise.

Karl Durrant, Warner Bros senior vice president of worldwide retail, said: "Harry Potter is deeply rooted in British storytelling, and this will give fans an exciting new way to experience this magical world in the city that features so prominently in the stories.

"Offering a completely new retail experience for Harry Potter fans which will delight and entertain, it's going to be very special."