Operators have been asked to switch to diesel to avoid the fire risk caused by burning cinders

The fire came as the UK sweltered in its second heatwave of the month, with the hot and dry weather creating tinder-dry conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Steam engines have been banned across the UK over health and safety concerns, after a locomotive used in the Harry Potter films reportedly triggered a trackside fire.

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Network Rail is understood to be investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

One passenger who had booked a trip on the service - where tickets range from £76 for an adult day return trip and £43 for under 16's - said there was "nothing Hogwarts about it". "Poor show for the price. No steam train the day we went and regular blue and white intercity carriages. "A lot of disappointed kids the day we were there...I asked for our trip to be transferred but was told it was sold out every day. Nonsense. Our carriage was half empty."

The famed Hogwarts Express crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct on an autumn day in the highlands of Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, passengers preparing to board the Spirit of Summer Lunch steam rain experience from London Paddington were also told that due to the ban, the service would be powered by a diesel engine instead. A message issued to customers two days before the £180-a-head trip said that, due to the nationwide steam ban, the train would be unable to run using a steam locomotive. The message added: "Our trip will still run as scheduled on Thursday, using the same beautifully restored vintage carriages and offering the same high standard of on-board service. "In place of steam, the train will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive". Frustrated passengers took to Trip Advisor to complain after finding the steam service they booked had been replaced by a diesel train. A Network Rail spokesperson said: "The current long periods of hot dry weather have increased the risk of wildfires across the country. "As a result, we have asked charter operators to replace steam engines with diesels in line with our steam charter fire risk policy." Network Rail is understood to be investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday.

The steam locomotive îs used on a West Coast Railways' "Jacobite" service, popularly known as the Hogwarts Express because it travels over the Glenfinnan Viaduct featured in JK Rowling's Harry Potter books. Picture: Alamy

Other services hit by the steam ban include the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and the luxurious £595-per-head Northern Belle. A spokesperson for Northern Belle - a 1930s-style luxury train was once part of the Orient Express - said due to the "very high fire risk the service would be using a "heritage diesel locomotive instead.". "Our trip over the lovely Settle-Carlisle line should still be an absolute delight, for our chef will be cooking up a sumptuous brunch and dinner." They added that passengers had been offered a £50 refund and a "complimentary cocktail onboard".

Other services hit by the steam ban include the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and the luxurious £595-per-head Northern Belle. Picture: Alamy