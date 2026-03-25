The first trailer of HBO's remake of the Harry Potter saga has been released - ahead of the years-long series's release at Christmas. Picture: HBO

By Chay Quinn

The first trailer of HBO's remake of the Harry Potter saga has been released - ahead of the years-long series's release at Christmas.

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More than a decade after the film series wrapped up, the series will return viewers to Hogwarts. The first look at the series saw Potterheads get a look at Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) and his friends Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton) and Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout). The first series will adapt the first edition of the book series: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

The first look at the series saw Potterheads get a look at Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) and his friends Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton) and Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout). Picture: HBO

The trailer also showed Hollywood's John Lithgow as Professor Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, and The IT Crowd's Katharine Parkinson as Molly Weasley. The trailer contained several teases of moments from the first book, which also featured in the 2001 Chris Columbus film adaptation. Harry receiving his admission letter to Hogwarts, his first Quidditch match for Gryffindor, and his trying on of the Sorting Hat all feature in the two-minute spot, which debuted on Wednesday in London.

The trailer contained several teases of moments from the first book, which also featured in the 2001 Chris Columbus film adaptation. Picture: HBO