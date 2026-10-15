Several protesters campaigning for transgender rights rushed the red carpet ahead of the gala performance of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on Thursday.

The individuals, who wore masks and hats to conceal their identity, laid on the red carpet during the event at the Palace Theatre in London.

The trans rights protesters were quickly removed by security, and one was wearing a t-shirt which said “Rowling money kills” which appeared to criticise JK Rowling, the author of the best-selling book series.

The 61-year-old author has faced controversy in recent years because of her vocal stance on gender identity, and has previously stated she thinks biological sex is “real” and “immutable”.

Rowling has also been critical of self-declared gender identity, calling it “quasi-religious” and “anti-science”, but has denied being transphobic and previously said she respects “every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them”.