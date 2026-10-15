Harry Potter play premiere targeted by trans protesters rushing red carpet to protest against JK Rowling views
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Several protesters campaigning for transgender rights rushed the red carpet ahead of the gala performance of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on Thursday.
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The individuals, who wore masks and hats to conceal their identity, laid on the red carpet during the event at the Palace Theatre in London.
The trans rights protesters were quickly removed by security, and one was wearing a t-shirt which said “Rowling money kills” which appeared to criticise JK Rowling, the author of the best-selling book series.
The 61-year-old author has faced controversy in recent years because of her vocal stance on gender identity, and has previously stated she thinks biological sex is “real” and “immutable”.
Rowling has also been critical of self-declared gender identity, calling it “quasi-religious” and “anti-science”, but has denied being transphobic and previously said she respects “every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them”.
Her outspoken views have divided fans of the franchise and sparked a recent wave of protests and boycotts by trans rights activists targeting Harry Potter-themed events and locations.
The incident took place as celebrities were arriving ahead of a performance of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, the stage adaptation and sequel to Rowling’s hit magical franchise.
The new version of the theatre show has been reimagined into a single-part performance lasting almost three hours.
It is significantly shorter than the original production, which debuted in 2016 and ran for more than five hours across two parts which were either watched during a matinee and evening performance in one day, or over two separate evenings.
Stars in attendance for the special performance of the new version of the play include TV presenter Vanessa Feltz, who turned heads in a vibrant pink gown.
Good Morning Britain host Richard Arnold, The Chase star Anne Hegerty and TV host Angellica Bell were also among those in attendance.