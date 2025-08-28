Prince Harry will return to the UK on the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II for a charity awards ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in California, will be supporting the WellChild children's charity of which he is a long-standing patron.

Its 2025 awards are on September 8, three years to the day since the prince's grandmother died at her home in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire.

Harry will make a speech, meet and talk with seriously ill children and their families, and present an award to an "inspirational child" aged between four and six.

The 40-year-old has attended the awards 14 times before and has held the role of the charity's patron for 17 years.

