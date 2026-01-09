Prince Harry will ask King Charles to open the Invictus Games next year in a major thawing of royal relations.

Organisers for the veterans' sports event, which will be held in Birmingham in 2027 has reportedly contacted officials with a view to having the King involved in opening the event.

Sources have told the Sun that both Charles and Harry are keen to end their lengthy feud.

The pair have been estranged but for two minor meetings in recent years, but the invitation could spell a more formal reunion between the father and son.

A source told the newspaper: “Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus — and he wants him to open the games alongside him. Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side.

“It is appropriate because Invictus is returning to the UK for the first time since 2014, and given Charles is Head of the Armed Forces. Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony.

“The games represent a cause close to both’s hearts. They appear to want a reconciliation and the games are a perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other.

"The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion. People helping to plan the games are convinced it will happen and are planning for Charles to play a role in the opening ceremony.”

The Duke of Sussex quit royal life with his wife Meghan six years ago - with the rift between the Sussexes and the wider family intensified by the release of Harry's memoir Spare three years ago.

The Invictus Games was set up by Harry following his military career based on the US's Warrior Games.

The inaugural event — with sports including wheelchair basketball, archery, athletics and sitting volleyball — took place at the Copper Box Arena in East London.

It was attended by Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate in a major show of support for the venture.