Harry posted a video hailing the ‘moment he looks forward to the most’ hours after his uncle was released from police custody.

“And yet time and again they meet life with positivity, courage, humour and an extraordinary joy for living. In their smiles, their determination and their kindness, they show us what strength truly looks like.”

“These children and young people are living with complex medical needs, challenges that most of us can barely imagine.

In the clip Harry says: “Every year, one of the moments I look forward to the most is spending time with the incredible children and families that I meet through the WellChild Awards.

He described the annual WellChild awards as a ‘magical’ celebration of children who face complex medical needs.

The video was released on the morning after his uncle Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Andrew was photographed leaving a police station last night after 11 hours in custody.

Harry, 41, has not directly addressed the scandal surrounding his uncle.

Andrew was pictured looking worse for wear as he left Aylsham police station after being questioned for hours.

The former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning at the Sandringham Estate.

He became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested and held in custody.

Pictured on Thursday evening, Andrew can be seen leaning backwards in the back seat of a car leaving Aylesham police station in Norfolk.

LBC understands he has now returned to his Sandringham address following a full day of being questioned by officers.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "On Thursday (19/2) we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"The arrested man has now been released under investigation. We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded."

The former prince is accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Thames Valley police also said its searches in Berkshire are still underway, and that it would make no further statement at this time.