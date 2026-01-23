Mr Trump suggested in an interview with Fox News that Nato allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan

Prince Harry mans a 50mm machine gun aimed at Taliban fighters on January 2, 2008 in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Picture: John Stillwell - POOL/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage

By Rebecca Henrys

The Duke of Sussex has said British soldiers who served and died in Afghanistan “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect”, after US President Donald Trump claimed Nato allies stayed away from the front lines in the conflict.

Prince Harry sits on his camp bed in his accommodation at FOB Delhi (forward operating base), on January 2, 2008 in Helmand province. Picture: John Stillwell POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

“It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. “Allies answered that call. “I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. “The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed. “Thousands of lives were changed forever. “Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. “Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. “Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.”

Prince Harry sits with Gurkha soldiers after he fires a 50mm machine gun at Taliban fighters on January 2, 2008 in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Picture: John Stillwell - POOL/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage

During his decade-long full-time military career, the duke fought the Taliban in 2007 and returned to Afghanistan for a second tour of duty in 2012, and qualified as an Apache aircraft commander. He began training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2005. He became a Cornet in the Blues and Royals, joining the Household Cavalry regiment and, in May 2006, began training to become a troop leader of an armoured reconnaissance unit. He spent four-and-a-half months learning how to be a recce soldier at Camp Bovington in Dorset. In February 2007, the Ministry of Defence confirmed Harry would be heading to Iraq on a six-month deployment, making him the first royal for 25 years to serve in a conflict zone. Yet three months later, just before Harry was due to leave, he was pulled out of the tour of duty after intelligence revealed insurgents were specifically planning to target him and it was too dangerous to allow him to go.

Prince Harry stands with soldiers in his battle group as they pose for a photograph in the desert in the Helmand province, Southern Afghanistan. Picture: John Stillwell - POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images