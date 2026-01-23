The President sparked anger from ex-servicemen and their families over his claim that British troops and NATO allies stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry salutes as the Last Post is played as he joins British troops and service personal remaining in Afghanistan. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Duke of Sussex said the “sacrifices” of British soldiers who served and died in Afghanistan “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect”, after US President Donald Trump claimed Nato allies stayed away from the front lines in the conflict.

Prince Harry issued a statement saying that "families are left carrying the cost" of the sacrifices made by troops who fought in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014. He served two frontline tours as an Army Air Corps co-pilot gunner. The President sparked anger from ex-servicemen and their families over his claim that British troops and NATO allies stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan. In an interview with Fox News, Mr Trump said: "We've never needed them. They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines." Read more: Mother of soldier injured in Afghanistan brands Trump's comments 'an absolute disgrace' as she calls on Starmer to demand apology Read more: Fury over Trump’s claim Britain ‘stayed off front line’ in Afghanistan as Downing Street hits out at president's Nato remarks

Prince Harry stands with soldiers in his battle group as they pose for a photograph in the desert in the Helmand province, Southern Afghanistan in 2008. Picture: John Stillwell - POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Prince Harry said: “In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first—and only—time in history. It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call. “I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed. “Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. “Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. “Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.”

Prince Harry sits with Gurkha soldiers after he fires a 50mm machine gun at Taliban fighters on January 2, 2008 in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Picture: John Stillwell - POOL/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage

Mr Trump’s remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum in the UK, with critics pointing to both the number of UK deaths in Afghanistan and highlighting Mr Trump’s avoidance of military service in Vietnam. The Prime Minister has called on Trump to apologise for his remarks about the conflict. In a speech made earlier today, Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who died and those who were injured, and said: "I will never forget their courage, their bravery and the sacrifice they made for their country. "There were many also who were injured, some with life-changing injuries. "I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured and, in fact, across the country." Sir Keir added that he would apologise if he had said the words used by Trump.

Ben Parkinson MBE was injured by a landmine accident during a tour of Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy