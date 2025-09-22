Superstar Harry Styles secretly runs Berlin Marathon and notches impressive finishing time
Superstar Harry Styles has run the Berlin Marathon incognito, with the former One Direction singer finishing with a seriously impressive time.
Fans were left gobsmacked after they spotted the Watermelon Sugar singer running among 55,000 people at the 26-mile (42km) event this weekend.
But many have been even more shocked by the time he took to finish the race in the German capital.
The star, 31, dressed in a headband, blue jacket and vibrant pink trainers to undertake the run.
Styles used the pseudonym 'Sted Sarandos' while completing the marathon.
He managed to cross the line in 2 hours, 59 minutes, 13 seconds.
Many amateur marathon runners covet running a time under 3 hours.
The Tagesspiegel newspaper was the first to report the vocalist's undercover participation.
The Berlin Marathon is considered by many to be the fastest major marathon route in the world.
Harry's fans have since reacted to his success.
"Popstar AND marathoner?? insane," said one person on X.
"Running a sub-3 hour marathon while looking better than 99% of professional runners is just showing off at this point," said a second commentator.
Another added: "Sub 3 hours is seriously impressive for a non-professional runner. Those bright shoes must have magical powers!"
Earlier this year, Harry also ran the Tokyo Marathon.
He completed the course in 3:24:07 hours in March.