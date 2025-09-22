Superstar Harry Styles has run the Berlin Marathon incognito, with the former One Direction singer finishing with a seriously impressive time.

Fans were left gobsmacked after they spotted the Watermelon Sugar singer running among 55,000 people at the 26-mile (42km) event this weekend.

But many have been even more shocked by the time he took to finish the race in the German capital.

The star, 31, dressed in a headband, blue jacket and vibrant pink trainers to undertake the run.

Styles used the pseudonym 'Sted Sarandos' while completing the marathon.

