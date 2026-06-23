Harry Styles changes rules for Wembley shows during heatwave
The singer embarks upon his record-breaking 12 night residency at the iconic London venue tonight.
A change in rules has been confirmed for attendees at the Harry Styles shows tonight amid concerns about the extreme heatwave sweeping across the country.
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The former One Direction star is set to roll out his “Together, Together” run at Wembley tonight, appearing with beloved country singer Shania Twain as his special guest.
The tour is still set to go ahead as planned, but to ensure the safety of all attendees, Wembley has decided to loosen its usually strict rules on water bottles.
Usually, water bottles are not permitted inside the arena, but due to the intense temperatures expected this week, guests at the Harry Styles shows will now be allowed to bring metal or hard plastic water bottles, which can be refilled at taps.
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Empty soft plastic bottles up to 500ml are also allowed inside the venue, whilst water bottles will be sold at 50% off at all of the stadium’s bars.
Free sun cream will also be provided at information points inside the venue.
Attendees have been told to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, wear loose breathable clothing, sun cream, and avoid arriving too early.
The regulations have been tweaked ahead of extreme temperatures expected in the capital this week, with a red Met Office warning for extreme heat in place from Wednesday morning into Thursday night and temperatures reaching the mid-30s for Tuesday.
This came after the news that fan spending for Harry Styles’s Wembley tour is set to reach £1.1 billion despite ongoing cost-of-living pressures.
Ticket-holders are expected to spend a total of £981 on average attending the Together, Together tour, which is limited to London in the UK, including travelling to the venue, staying overnight, buying merchandise and other costs, according to a survey for Barclays Bank.
The figure exceeds the average £848 spent by fans who flocked to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and the average £766 on attending the Oasis Live ’25 shows, although these were both held across four UK locations, leading to lower travel costs.