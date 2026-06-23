A change in rules has been confirmed for attendees at the Harry Styles shows tonight amid concerns about the extreme heatwave sweeping across the country.

The former One Direction star is set to roll out his “Together, Together” run at Wembley tonight, appearing with beloved country singer Shania Twain as his special guest.

The tour is still set to go ahead as planned, but to ensure the safety of all attendees, Wembley has decided to loosen its usually strict rules on water bottles.

Usually, water bottles are not permitted inside the arena, but due to the intense temperatures expected this week, guests at the Harry Styles shows will now be allowed to bring metal or hard plastic water bottles, which can be refilled at taps.

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