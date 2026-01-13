The adverts have appeared on billboards around the globe, with fans directed to a secret website

By Danielle de Wolfe

Harry Styles fans have been sent into a frenzy after mysterious posters appeared around the globe, with many speculating a long-awaited comeback could be on the cards.

Fans of the British star went into detective mode after billboards with the phrase “We Belong Together” appeared around the globe. It coincided with a mysterious website also baring the words “We Belong Together”, with music fans quick to connect the dots after the phrase initially appeared in tour footage of the star's show in Italy, published last year. The posters coincided with a change to Harry's own website, urging fans to 'sign up' to receive further details. Posters have appeared around the world in recent weeks, with the words 'We Belong Together' appearing on billboards in cities including Rome, Manchester and São Paulo. The speculated launch comes after the singer embarked on what's been described as a 'gap year' following years of intensive work commitments. Read more: What has Harry Styles done with his 'gap year' and when is he coming back? Read more: Harry Styles secretly runs Berlin Marathon and notches impressive finishing time

THE DROUGHT HAS ENDED. HARRY STYLES IS COMING BACK. THE AIR IS LIGHTER. THE SUN IS BRIGHTER. LIFE IS OKAY AGAIN #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/ebNEjNkJjy — maggie salinas🌞 (@maggievsalinas) January 12, 2026

The webpage, which can be accessed using the URL webelongtogether.co, featured a video banner of a crowd watching a concert, with fans directed to a phone number for 'HSHQ' - otherwise known as Harry Styles Headquarters. A disclaimer from Sony Music Entertainment - Harry's record label - could also be seen at the bottom of the page. Fans were sent into a frenzy, with one fan taking to social media to post: 'I'M FREAKING THE F**K OUTTTTTT';'OMG I'M NOT WELL OMG HARRY'S PAGE IS UPDATED' Another wrote on X: "Concertleaks how many minutes we got," while another wrote: "The king is back." Speculation surrounding the comeback follows the end of Styles' Love On Tour world tour in 2023, off the back of his third album, Harry’s House, before taking the break.