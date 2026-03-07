"Thank you for the warmth and generosity you've always given towards me over the last one, two, five, 10, 15 years of my life," he said

Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' on stage during The BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Former One Direction star Harry Styles told fans he has rediscovered the "privilege" of music as he celebrated the release of his album with a one-off gig.

The 32-year-old singer marked the release of his fourth studio album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally with the One Night Only concert on Friday at Manchester's Co-op Live arena. He told fans: "I've kind of rediscovered what a privilege it is to be in people's lives through music over the last couple of years." He appeared to become emotional as he said: "You've changed my life. Thank you so, so much. "Thank you for the warmth and generosity you've always given towards me over the last one, two, five, 10, 15 years of my life." The concert was the first of its kind for the singer since the death of bandmate Liam Payne, who fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October 2024.

Fans celebrating the release of his new album "Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally". Picture: Getty

Styles praised his fans for creating communities with hope in a world "that feels so chaotic it is so easy to become hopeless". He said: "The world could do with a little extra peace right now so please do all you can." Fans' phones were put into bags preventing them from filming and they were handed disposable cameras as they arrived at the 23,500 capacity arena, which Styles invested in ahead of its opening in 2024. While many wore sequins for the occasion, one concert-goer was dressed in a running outfit in an apparent nod to the marathons Styles took part in while on a break from music. Tickets for the concert were allocated through Ticketmaster Request for £20, a contrast to prices of between £44 and £466 to see one of the 12 Wembley shows in Styles' Together Together tour later this year. The pop star, who grew up in nearby Cheshire, also gave 100 tickets to students from Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, where he was a pupil when he applied for The X Factor in 2010. Others were able to earn their tickets by volunteering at community projects in Manchester.

Fans celebrate the release of Harry Styles' new album "Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally". Picture: Getty