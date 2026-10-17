Harry Styles has debuted a song he wrote for his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, performing it at a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, the second anniversary of Payne’s death.

Styles performed the unreleased song, What Is Enough, during his show at the New York venue.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Styles said: “I feel incredibly lucky to get to play these shows here in New York, and this building means a lot to me.”

He added: There are so many people in my life, friends and people that I’ve worked with that I wouldn’t have been able to do this without. And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends.”

Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

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