Harry Styles debuts unreleased song dedicated to Liam Payne on second anniversary of his death
The singer performed the emotional song, What Is Enough, at Madison Square Garden on Friday
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Harry Styles has debuted a song he wrote for his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, performing it at a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, the second anniversary of Payne’s death.
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Styles performed the unreleased song, What Is Enough, during his show at the New York venue.
Reflecting on the anniversary, Styles said: “I feel incredibly lucky to get to play these shows here in New York, and this building means a lot to me.”
He added: There are so many people in my life, friends and people that I’ve worked with that I wouldn’t have been able to do this without. And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends.”
Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.
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Addressing the audience, Styles encouraged fans to support one another.
“I’m sure a lot of you have been through similar things. I hope you haven’t. But really, it’s just about looking after each other.”
He went on to speak about the “so many more people who have touched my life in such special ways”, who he “wouldn’t be here without.”
"I'm gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that's all right."
Styles then performed the live debut of What Is Enough for the sold-out arena.
In the two years since Payne’s death, each of the remaining One Direction members - Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - has released or worked on new music.
Reflecting on the performance, one fan wrote online: “All of them wrote and dedicated such beautiful songs for him.”
Styles is currently performing a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in support of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time.
Ticketmaster reported that 11.5 million people had registered for presale access to the residency.