Harry Styles extends world tour with 25 new dates including three-night Wembley finale
Tickets will go on sale for the new shows on September 15
Harry Styles has extended his ongoing Together, Together tour with an additional 25 dates, including three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer for his final shows.
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The former One Direction star, 32, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday with a series of posters for the newly unveiled 2027 dates among images of people dancing.
“Together, Together. 2027,” he captioned the post, which also announced a series of special guests including Australian popstar Kylie Minogue, 1980s rockers Tears For Fears and US singer Lainey Wilson.
Tinashe, The Womack Sisters, Caroline Polachek, LCD Soundsystem, Baby Rose, Feist, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Q Marsden and Getdown Services are also among the stars joining Styles for his extended world tour.
The singer will return to Wembley Stadium more than a year after his record-breaking 12-night run at the venue, and he will wrap up the tour with three shows featuring Tears For Fears as special guests.
The Grammy-winner will also head to Dublin in Ireland for two gigs at Croke Park, and has added dates in major cities across the US, including Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago.
Styles will perform for two nights in Toronto in Canada, and will take to the stage in cities across Europe such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Rome.
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Tickets for Styles’ additional shows will go on pre-sale on September 15 at 11am, before going on general sale on September 17 at 11am.
The announcement follows a cryptic post to Instagram teasing the news, with a photo of Styles wearing a bright red T-shirt which said: “Dancing is everything. Everything else is bullshit.”
It accompanied an email sent to fans in which Styles reflected on how “being an artist is the only life I’ve ever known” since he shot to fame at 16, and told his fans he feels “like the luckiest person in the world to still be sharing these moments” with them.
“After that, I don’t know what comes next for me, but I know that I’m excited to find out,” Styles added, looking to the future after performing at the “final cities” of his ongoing tour.
Styles shot to fame as a teenager in One Direction alongside Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson after the group was formed on ITV singing competition The X Factor in 2010.
They went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Malik left, and the Worcestershire-born star launched his solo career.
Until this year, he had kept a relatively low profile since the end of his 2023 tour and recently explained this stemmed from the pressures of a life in the spotlight and needing to take a break from music.
The singer is currently in New York City for a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden as part of his current tour, which kicked off in May and was originally due to finish with dates in Australia at the end of the year.
It follows the release of his recent album – titled Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally – which secured his third UK number one album, and produced two UK number one singles, Aperture and American Girls.