Tickets will go on sale for the new shows on September 15

Harry Styles performs to a sold out crowd at Wembley this summer. He has added 25 new dates to his tour. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

Harry Styles has extended his ongoing Together, Together tour with an additional 25 dates, including three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer for his final shows.

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The former One Direction star, 32, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday with a series of posters for the newly unveiled 2027 dates among images of people dancing. “Together, Together. 2027,” he captioned the post, which also announced a series of special guests including Australian popstar Kylie Minogue, 1980s rockers Tears For Fears and US singer Lainey Wilson. Tinashe, The Womack Sisters, Caroline Polachek, LCD Soundsystem, Baby Rose, Feist, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Q Marsden and Getdown Services are also among the stars joining Styles for his extended world tour. The singer will return to Wembley Stadium more than a year after his record-breaking 12-night run at the venue, and he will wrap up the tour with three shows featuring Tears For Fears as special guests. The Grammy-winner will also head to Dublin in Ireland for two gigs at Croke Park, and has added dates in major cities across the US, including Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago. Styles will perform for two nights in Toronto in Canada, and will take to the stage in cities across Europe such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Rome.

Harry Styles Performing For His Together Together Tour At Wembley Stadium last summer. Tickets for his additional shows will go on sale on September 15. Picture: PA