Harry Styles 'aims joke' at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during Saturday Night Live appearance
The Aperture star joked about how nice it is to have a "boring life," as the notorious photo of disgraced former Prince Andrew appeared on screen
Harry Styles appeared to take a swipe at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during his opening monologue of Saturday Night Live.
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The former One Direction star, who is currently top of the UK album and singles charts, returned to the American comedy show for a second stint as guest host.
During a segment on how dull he had become during his recent hiatus, the 32-year-old joked that he is "tremendously boring".
"As a British man who spent a lot of his life in the public eye, I can assure you, there's something nice about being boring. It's better than the alternative."
At that point, the image of a shocked Andrew in the back of a police car following his arrest last month appeared on the screen.
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The former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February, following the release of 3.5 million files linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
He was pictured trying to avoid the cameras as he left Aylsham police station, Norfolk, in the back of a car.
In his monologue, Styles spoke about taking up jogging. He said, “There’s nothing interesting about that".
"But because I'm me, people pretend to find that interesting. I don't run to be interesting. I do it for the feeling it gives me, that runner's high. It's just amazing.
"Watermelon sugar high, runner's high. And if that doesn't do it for you, I also love ecstasy.
The brother of the king faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.
Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday at the Sandringham Estate, becoming the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested and held in custody.
He has always strenuously denied all wrongdoing.
Styles has kept a low profile since his 'Love On Tour' run of gigs ended in 2023.
On Friday, Styles claimed a number one chart double for the second time following the release of his new album, the Official Charts Company announced.
Styles rocketed to global fame in One Direction, alongside Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, after the group were formed on ITV singing competition The X Factor in 2010.
This week marks Styles' third number one album and is his fourth number one single as a solo artist.