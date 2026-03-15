The Aperture star joked about how nice it is to have a "boring life," as the notorious photo of disgraced former Prince Andrew appeared on screen

This was Styles’s second stint as guest host on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Harry Styles appeared to take a swipe at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during his opening monologue of Saturday Night Live.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former One Direction star, who is currently top of the UK album and singles charts, returned to the American comedy show for a second stint as guest host. During a segment on how dull he had become during his recent hiatus, the 32-year-old joked that he is "tremendously boring". "As a British man who spent a lot of his life in the public eye, I can assure you, there's something nice about being boring. It's better than the alternative." At that point, the image of a shocked Andrew in the back of a police car following his arrest last month appeared on the screen. Read more: Kimi Antonelli claims maiden Grand Prix victory with win in China Read more: Prince William shares unseen picture of Diana in Mother’s Day tribute

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: Getty

The former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February, following the release of 3.5 million files linked to Jeffrey Epstein. He was pictured trying to avoid the cameras as he left Aylsham police station, Norfolk, in the back of a car. In his monologue, Styles spoke about taking up jogging. He said, “There’s nothing interesting about that". "But because I'm me, people pretend to find that interesting. I don't run to be interesting. I do it for the feeling it gives me, that runner's high. It's just amazing. "Watermelon sugar high, runner's high. And if that doesn't do it for you, I also love ecstasy.