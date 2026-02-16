Organisers said this year’s event will form part of a “landmark” celebration, presented as part of the Southbank Centre’s 75th anniversary year

Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festiva. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

By Rebecca Henrys

Harry Styles will curate the 2026 Meltdown festival at London’s Southbank Centre, organisers have announced.

The 32-year-old follows the likes of David Bowie, Yoko Ono, Chaka Khan, Grace Jones and Patti Smith in arranging the festival's line-up. Organisers said this year's event will form part of a "landmark" celebration, presented as part of the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary year. Speaking about the festival, the Aperture singer said: "I'm deeply honoured to curate the Meltdown festival, especially for the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary year. "My goal as the curator is to share the music and art that I love, and to celebrate the rich history of the venue." The festival will run from Thursday June 11 until Sunday June 21.

Curator Robert Smith of The Cure performs live on stage during CURÆTION-25 as part of his Meltdown Festival, at The Royal Festival Hall on June 24, 2018. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

“We both share a passionate belief that music is a vital part of life. It brings us together and the Southbank Centre has been at the heart of it, providing easy access to great music for the past 75 years,” Styles said. “I’m incredibly grateful to Southbank for having me, it’s really exciting for me to have this opportunity in such an iconic venue.” The announcement comes ahead of the release of Harry Styles’ highly anticipated fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, set to drop in March. The Grammy-winning artist also recently announced his next global tour, with dates in London, Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney starting in May. Styles launched his solo career after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images