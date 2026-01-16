Harry Styles has announced his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Harry Styles has announced the intriguing name of his new album after a four-year hiatus from music.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will be released on March 6. The 31-year-old announced the name and album cover on social media on Friday sending his fans into a frenzy. The cover art shows Styles standing under a disco ball in a field at dusk. He is wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans and a pair of silver swimming goggles or glasses. Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will be his fourth album and follow-up to 2022's Harry's House, which sold more than four million copies worldwide and won best album at both the Grammys and the Brit Awards.

Ahead of the announcement, billboards with the phrase “We Belong Together” appeared around the globe. It coincided with a mysterious website also showing the words “We Belong Together”, with music fans quick to connect the dots after the phrase initially appeared in tour footage of the star's show in Italy, published last year. The posters coincided with a change to the stars own website, urging fans to 'sign up' to receive further details. Posters have appeared around the world in recent weeks, with the words 'We Belong Together' appearing on billboards in cities including Rome, Manchester and São Paulo. Read more: What has Harry Styles done with his 'gap year' and when is he coming back? Read more: Harry Styles secretly runs Berlin Marathon and notches impressive finishing time

THE DROUGHT HAS ENDED. HARRY STYLES IS COMING BACK. THE AIR IS LIGHTER. THE SUN IS BRIGHTER. LIFE IS OKAY AGAIN #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/ebNEjNkJjy — maggie salinas🌞 (@maggievsalinas) January 12, 2026

The webpage, which can be accessed using the URL webelongtogether.co, featured a video banner of a crowd watching a concert, with fans directed to a phone number for 'HSHQ' - otherwise known as Harry Styles Headquarters. A disclaimer from Sony Music Entertainment - Harry's record label - could also be seen at the bottom of the page. Fans were sent into a frenzy, with one fan taking to social media to post: 'I'M FREAKING THE F**K OUTTTTTT';'OMG I'M NOT WELL OMG HARRY'S PAGE IS UPDATED' Another wrote on X: "Concertleaks how many minutes we got," while another wrote: "The king is back." Speculation surrounding the comeback follows the end of Styles' Love On Tour world tour in 2023, off the back of his third album, Harry’s House, before taking the break.

Over the past 12 months, the star has been spotted making the most of the downtime by undertaking all manner of activities - including breaking the three hour mark at the Berlin Marathon. But while running has been a major focus for Styles of late, it is just one part of what he has considered to be his “gap year” from music. During that period he also starred in and promoted the film Don’t Worry Darling. But his downtime has extended from 2024 to, at least, September 2025 - in what have now been gap years.