Harry Styles has earned his third number one album with his latest release Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally.

The much-anticipated release sold more than 183,000 copies after being made available to buy last Friday.

These figures eclipsed the first week numbers of his previous album, Harry's House, which shifted 113,000 copies in 2022.

It has also become the biggest-selling physical release of the year, with 66,000 vinyl copies sold.

Despite the achievement, the album has been slammed by critics, with The Telegraph saying it had "all the emotional heft of a perfume advert".

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Styles has said the album was inspired by his attempt to re-enter the real world after his 22-month Love On Tour tour.

These attempts included spending time as an audience member and remembering what it felt like to get lost in a crowd, dancing and singing with strangers, the singer said.

He launched the album with a special concert in Manchester, which was filmed and released as a Netflix special on Sunday.

Styles also topped this week's singles chart with American Girls, with two further songs in the top five - Aperture at number four and Ready, Steady, Go! at five.

It also continues the run of British artists topping the album chart in 2026, with Olivia Dean, Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson, Charli XCX, Mumford & Sons and Gorillaz all grabbing a number one album in the last eleven weeks.

"This phenomenal 11-week run is just the latest evidence of what an incredibly exciting time it is for British music right now," said Dr Jo Twist, head of music industry body the BPI.