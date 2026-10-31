Harry Styles recreated the outfit he wore while auditioning for The X Factor in 2010 for the penultimate night of his Madison Square Garden residency.

The Worcestershire-born star also told the crowd: “I work in a bakery”, referencing the part-time job he had as a teenager, which he discussed with the judges during his audition.

Styles also performed a rendition of Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder, the song which helped him progress to the next round of auditions.

The former One Direction star paid homage to his 16-year-old self as he donned a grey cardigan over a white T-shirt, a yellow scarf, brown khakis and an X Factor audition number pinned to his front.

The 32-year-old singer also dressed as rocker Elvis Presley during Friday’s performance, the first of two Halloween-themed concerts marking the end of his 30-night residency at the New York City venue.

Styles rocketed to global fame alongside Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik in boyband One Direction, which was formed on the ITV singing competition.

The group are best known for songs including Story of My Life, What Makes You Beautiful and Best Song Ever, and had four UK number one singles and four UK number one albums.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Malik left the group.

Earlier in the night, Styles channelled US rocker Presley in a white sequinned jumpsuit, complete with a satin-lined blue cape and gold sunglasses.

The singer’s band and dancers also embraced the Halloween spirit, dressing as various versions of Styles from throughout his career.

In videos from the show, Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, was spotted in the crowd alongside Styles’ partner, Zoe Kravitz, who wore an all-red outfit and devil horns while dancing and singing along.

The actress and model, who is the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, has been romantically linked to Styles since August 2025 and the couple recently sparked rumours that they are engaged.

Zoe Kravitz previously discussed the attention surrounding their relationship during an interview with British Vogue in June, saying she was “aware” of the public interest and found it “overwhelming”.

Styles is currently performing as part of his Together, Together world tour, with upcoming shows scheduled across Australia to end the year.

The singer will return to the stage in April with shows scheduled across the US and Canada followed by shows in Paris, Madrid, Berlin, Rome and Dublin over the summer.