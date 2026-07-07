Harry Styles’ sister tells star ‘I’m so proud of you’ in emotional speech at final Wembley show
The Grammy-winning singer brought his record-breaking residency to a close on 4 July, after 12 shows at the stadium
Harry Styles’ rarely-seen sister Gemma paid an emotional tribute to the singer on stage as he wrapped up his record-breaking Wembley run.
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The Grammy-winning singer brought his residency to a close on 4 July, after 12 shows at the stadium, with Gemma surprising fans by joining him on stage during the final night.
Speaking to the crowd, she said: “This is the last place I thought I’d be. But my little brother is about to finish a record-breaking 12 nights at Wembley.”
Gemma told the audience she does not think of Harry as a global star in day-to-day life, but instead “as a brother, as an uncle, a best friend”.
She added: “I’m so proud of you - and not just proud because you’ve done things like this, which nobody does. I’m proud of who you are and who you allow other people to be.”
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Thanking fans for their support, she praised the “community” built around the former One Direction star over the last 16 years.
She said: “The impact you’ve made on so many – not least on us who get to love you – and what a privilege that is. Thank you for being you.”
Gemma then asked the crowd to help congratulate Harry on his historic Wembley run, before the pair embraced on stage.
The singer’s Wembley residency began on 12 June and ended on 4 July, marking one of the biggest stadium runs of his career.
Styles now heads to São Paulo, Brazil, for the next leg of his world tour after completing his record-breaking Wembley residency, where he was joined by country star Shania Twain.
His upcoming stops also include Mexico City, a 30-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and Australia.