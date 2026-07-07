Harry Styles’ rarely-seen sister Gemma paid an emotional tribute to the singer on stage as he wrapped up his record-breaking Wembley run.

The Grammy-winning singer brought his residency to a close on 4 July, after 12 shows at the stadium, with Gemma surprising fans by joining him on stage during the final night.

Speaking to the crowd, she said: “This is the last place I thought I’d be. But my little brother is about to finish a record-breaking 12 nights at Wembley.”

Gemma told the audience she does not think of Harry as a global star in day-to-day life, but instead “as a brother, as an uncle, a best friend”.

She added: “I’m so proud of you - and not just proud because you’ve done things like this, which nobody does. I’m proud of who you are and who you allow other people to be.”

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