Harry Styles forced to stop concert twice due to safety concerns
Audience members were struggling with dehydration and heat exhaustion.
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Harry Styles had to halt his concert in Melbourne twice over growing worries over members of the crowd.
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Audience members were struggling with dehydration and heat exhaustion, prompting the singer to stop mid-performance and seek medical help for his fans.
The singer is currently on his Together Together tour in Australia and was forced to stop his second show on Saturday after fans were affected by the conditions.
In a social media video posted by a concert goer, Harry was performing as usual and noticed another crowd member trying to get his attention, shouting the word 'Help!'.
The singer instantly stopped and began to point in the direction where the fans were, asking if they were okay once the music went down.
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Fans were continuously shouting that they need help.
Harry encouraged the crowd to part in order to give troubled fans some space and for medics to easily get to them.
Shortly after, a woman was escorted out of the crowd by medics.
During the second time the concert stopped, another video posted online showed Harry grabbing a fan's hand from the edge of the stage to comfort her as she was feeling poorly.
Fans truly appreciated the former One Direction band member's selflessness, with one person online saying: “I think I would pass out again if Harry held my hand.”
Last month while on tour, Harry performed a tribute to his bandmate Liam Payne who passed in October 2024.