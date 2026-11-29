Harry Styles had to halt his concert in Melbourne twice over growing worries over members of the crowd.

Audience members were struggling with dehydration and heat exhaustion, prompting the singer to stop mid-performance and seek medical help for his fans.

The singer is currently on his Together Together tour in Australia and was forced to stop his second show on Saturday after fans were affected by the conditions.

In a social media video posted by a concert goer, Harry was performing as usual and noticed another crowd member trying to get his attention, shouting the word 'Help!'.

The singer instantly stopped and began to point in the direction where the fans were, asking if they were okay once the music went down.

Read more: Harry Styles revives X Factor outfit for Halloween performance

Read more: Harry Styles extends world tour with 25 new dates including three-night Wembley finale