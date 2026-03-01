New £20 Harry Styles tickets cancelled over tout fears
Ticketmaster has said it has now voided some tickets they think have been purchased by touts.
A limited number of newly released Harry Styles tickets have been cancelled over concerns they have ended up in the possession of ticket touts.
Ticketmaster said it had now voided some tickets, which were released on Friday night through a fan-request system.
The singer is to play Manchester's Co-op Live Arena in a "One Night Only" gig on 6 March - the date when his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, will also be released.
Tickets for the event cost £20, and were limited to two per buyer.
A spokesperson for the ticket agency apologised to affected fans and said a programme had been used to "block touts".
"During an inventory update ahead of fulfilling additional requests, a small number of tickets were released for public purchase in error.
"We suspect many were touts [who] violated the rules of the sale.
"We apologise for fans that may have been impacted."
They encouraged any fans who had been "misidentified" by the programme to contact fan support.
The spokesperson said: "We will be working to remedy inquiries as soon as possible."
The British singer will be embarking on a world tour later this summer.