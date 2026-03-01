A limited number of newly released Harry Styles tickets have been cancelled over concerns they have ended up in the possession of ticket touts.

Ticketmaster said it had now voided some tickets, which were released on Friday night through a fan-request system.

The singer is to play Manchester's Co-op Live Arena in a "One Night Only" gig on 6 March - the date when his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, will also be released.

Tickets for the event cost £20, and were limited to two per buyer.

A spokesperson for the ticket agency apologised to affected fans and said a programme had been used to "block touts".

Read more: 'Rock and roll legend' Neil Sedaka dies aged 86

Read more: Family of missing walker informed after human remains found on Ben Nevis