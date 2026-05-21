Some fans said 10ft walkways circling the stadium floor made it difficult to see, especially for those standing at the back or around the barriers

Harry Styles performs on stage during his Together, Together Tour. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Harry Styles’ world tour is set to review its staging after fans complained they were unable to see large parts of the show because of obstructed views.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After the Together, Together tour opened in Amsterdam for a 10-night run, some concertgoers said parts of the stage design blocked their view of the singer for much of the evening. A representative for the tour said the floor layout had been designed to “give fans freedom”. In a statement posted on Instagram, Styles’ team said they were “actively working on making adjustments to improve visibility”. The singer has already faced criticism over the choice of cities on the tour and the price of tickets. Fans also expressed frustration that he left the stage without saying goodbye - or an encore. One fan lamented on TikTok: "We can‘t see the middle stage, the back of the stage or the stage infront of the left standing pit. And I‘m 6‘2 AND wearing heels." Read More: Fan spending on Harry Styles Wembley gigs set to top £1bn Read More: Kylie Minogue reveals heartbreaking second cancer diagnosis as star says 'I got through it again'

The show uses a “pit” layout, allowing fans with special tickets to stand in one of four sections inside the stage while Styles performs around them. But some fans said 10ft walkways circling the stadium floor made it difficult to see, especially for those standing at the back or around the barriers. Styles’ team said the concept was intended “to give fans the ability to experience the show from different positions rather than being confined to one fixed viewing angle”. They added: “That open, free-flowing floor experience has always been an essential part of Harry's live shows.”

One fan couldn't see the other side of the stadium. Picture: TikTok

The tour includes 67 dates across just seven cities, including 12 nights in London, 10 in Amsterdam and 30 in New York. That has also led to complaints from some fans, who say the cost of travel and hotels is being added to already expensive tickets. In a further update, Styles’ team said they had “heard concerns from some fans regarding sight line obstructions”. They added: “Beginning Friday, the front bridges will be altered in Amsterdam and London. "For future venues, we are working as quickly as possible to make adjustments that also fit within safety code and local compliance.”

Harry Styles performs on stage during his Together, Together Tour at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Picture: Getty