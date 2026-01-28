Former One Direction star Harry Styles has added two more concerts to his Wembley Stadium run, bringing it to 12 nights, in a bid to beat Coldplay's record of 10 performances at the venue last year.

If successful, Styles will also beat pop superstar Taylor Swift's record, set on the Eras Tour in 2024, of most concerts performed at Wembley by a solo artist during a single concert run.

The 31-year-old will now also perform on July 1 and 4 as part of the Together, Together tour, as he bids to break Coldplay's record of most performances by any artist in a single year at the national stadium in London.

Read More: Harry Styles teases long-awaited comeback after mysterious adverts send fans into a frenzy

Read More: Harry Styles announces new album title after four-year hiatus

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said: "We are incredibly proud to welcome Harry Styles back to Wembley Stadium for what will be a truly historic run of shows.

"The 12 nights will be among the most special in our stadium's long history."

The global tour, beginning in May this year, will also see Styles perform in Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney.

At Wembley, Styles will be supported by Man! I Feel Like A Woman singer Shania Twain, while DJ Jamie XX, rising electroclash duo Fcukers, Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, and Blue Lights singer Jorja Smith will also support him at other venues.

The news comes after the singer announced his fourth studio album - Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally - which is due for release on March 6 - and released its first single Aperture last week.

The record will be Styles' first album since 2022, and he has kept a low profile since his Love On Tour run of gigs came to an end in 2023.

Styles' solo career was launched after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

Payne died at the age of 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, and the boyband's surviving members reunited at his funeral alongside former manager Simon Cowell in November that year.

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album a year after the band's hiatus in 2017, and followed it up with Fine Line (2019) and Harry's House (2022), with his debut and third record reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart, while Fine Line reached number two.

As a solo artist, Styles has had two UK number one singles in As It Was and Sign Of The Times, giving him the most commercially successful solo career of the members of One Direction.

One Direction formed in 2010, when they were put together by Cowell on ITV talent show The X Factor.