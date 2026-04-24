Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz 'engaged’ after eight-month romance
The engagement comes as 'no surprise' to anyone in their circle, sources close to the celebrity couple said
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are rumoured to be engaged after dating for eight months, according to close friends.
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Styles, 32, and Kravitz, 37, were first romantically linked last summer, when they were spotted “snogging like teenagers” in a London bar.
Last week, the Batman actress was spotted donning a huge diamond ring on her ring finger, prompting rumours that the pair are engaged.
The singer is reported to be “completely smitten” with the actress, and a source close to the star told Page Six that “he would jump off a cliff for her”.
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Kravitz is “on cloud nine”, the source said, and friends of the duo are excited about their engagement.
“No one in their circle is surprised”, the source added.
This would be Styles’ first engagement. Kravitz was previously married to 38-year-old actor Karl Glusman for two years, between 2019 and 2021. She was also previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum, but the couple ended their three-year relationship in October 2024.
The celebrity duo were spotted kissing outside her hotel and near the former One Direction star’s home in Hampstead.
Kravitz was photographed wearing a hat emblazoned with the word Kiss, merch for Styles’ new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.
The ring, which has sparked speculation, has been seen on the actress’s finger several times – including two separate occasions in Rome, where Styles regularly visits.
Rumours swirled about the couple when they were first spotted last summer.
A source told The Sun: “Harry and Zoë were tucked away in a corner in Rita’s and were snogging like teenagers. They seemed really into each other and didn’t seem to care if anyone saw them kissing.”