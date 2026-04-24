The engagement comes as 'no surprise' to anyone in their circle, sources close to the celebrity couple said

The pair were first linked romantically last summer and have been spotted together several times since. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are rumoured to be engaged after dating for eight months, according to close friends.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actress is said to be 'on cloud nine' about the rumoured engagement. Picture: Getty

Kravitz is “on cloud nine”, the source said, and friends of the duo are excited about their engagement. “No one in their circle is surprised”, the source added. This would be Styles’ first engagement. Kravitz was previously married to 38-year-old actor Karl Glusman for two years, between 2019 and 2021. She was also previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum, but the couple ended their three-year relationship in October 2024. The celebrity duo were spotted kissing outside her hotel and near the former One Direction star’s home in Hampstead.

Harry Styles 'would jump off a cliff' for Zoe Kravitz, a source said. Picture: Getty