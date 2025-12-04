The royal appeared on the hit show on Wednesday night local time, teasing the appearance using a video from the Great British Bake Off

Harry teases surprise Late Show With Stephen Colbert appearance. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Duke of Sussex will made a surprise guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert overnight, with the royal seen to crack a joke at the expense of the US President.

Harry teased the appearance with a video featuring a viral Great British Bake Off soundbite, with the royal seen to play himself in a sketch as he auditions to become a Hallmark movie "Christmas prince". In the segment, the duke wandered through the studio, joking that he has become lost while searching for an audition for the "Gingerbread Christmas Prince saves Christmas in Nebraska". Colbert asks why a real prince would want to star in such films, prompting Harry to reply: "You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you're clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?" Colbert's other guests are Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon and Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley. Wednesday's visit will be the duke's second Late Show appearance, having last visited in January 2023 to promote his memoir Spare.

When Colbert pushed back on the idea of an American “obsession,” Harry quipped: “Really? I hear you elected a king,” in an apparent reference to the “No Kings” protests directed at the Trump administration. Referencing CBS’ recent settlement with Mr Trump, the duke joked that he would “do anything” to get the part, adding: “I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House — all the things you people in TV do.” Colbert replied: “Hey, I didn’t do any of those things,” to which Harry shot back: “Maybe that’s why you’re cancelled.”

His first appearance on the show set a two-year viewership record and made international headlines. The announcement was also shared by the Duchess of Sussex, who previewed the clip on her Instagram story.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. Picture: Alamy

The sketch then transformed into a festive spectacle, with trees appearing and sleigh bells ringing as Harry urged Colbert to “just believe”. Colbert later told Harry he “got the role” of “official Late Show prince of Christmas” to cheers from the crowd. The pair first teased the guest spot in a video featuring a viral Great British Bake Off soundbite on Wednesday.