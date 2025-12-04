Harry cracks Trump lawsuit joke during Late Show With Stephen Colbert appearance
The royal appeared on the hit show on Wednesday night local time, teasing the appearance using a video from the Great British Bake Off
The Duke of Sussex will made a surprise guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert overnight, with the royal seen to crack a joke at the expense of the US President.
Harry teased the appearance with a video featuring a viral Great British Bake Off soundbite, with the royal seen to play himself in a sketch as he auditions to become a Hallmark movie “Christmas prince”.
In the segment, the duke wandered through the studio, joking that he has become lost while searching for an audition for the “Gingerbread Christmas Prince saves Christmas in Nebraska”.
Colbert asks why a real prince would want to star in such films, prompting Harry to reply: “You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?”
Colbert’s other guests are Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon and Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley.
Wednesday’s visit will be the duke’s second Late Show appearance, having last visited in January 2023 to promote his memoir Spare.
When Colbert pushed back on the idea of an American “obsession,” Harry quipped: “Really? I hear you elected a king,” in an apparent reference to the “No Kings” protests directed at the Trump administration.
Referencing CBS’ recent settlement with Mr Trump, the duke joked that he would “do anything” to get the part, adding: “I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House — all the things you people in TV do.”
Colbert replied: “Hey, I didn’t do any of those things,” to which Harry shot back: “Maybe that’s why you’re cancelled.”
His first appearance on the show set a two-year viewership record and made international headlines.
The announcement was also shared by the Duchess of Sussex, who previewed the clip on her Instagram story.
The sketch then transformed into a festive spectacle, with trees appearing and sleigh bells ringing as Harry urged Colbert to “just believe”.
Colbert later told Harry he “got the role” of “official Late Show prince of Christmas” to cheers from the crowd.
Harry and Meghan have been raising their children in Montecito, California, since announcing they were stepping back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.
The couple have since been at the centre of tensions with other royals, with the duke becoming estranged from his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales.
During his 2023 interview, Harry said he watches and fact-checks the Netflix series The Crown.
At the end of Harry’s interview two years ago, Colbert asked: “You’ve watched The Crown, right? You’ve got to have watched some of The Crown, right?”
Harry looked at the audience and paused briefly before saying: “There’s people laughing at that – yes, I have actually watched The Crown.”
“The recent stuff or the older stuff?” Colbert asked.
The duke replied: “The older stuff and the more recent stuff.”
Colbert continued: “Do you fact-check it while you watch it?”
Harry then jokingly pretended to take out a notepad and mimed taking notes before laughing: “Yes, I do actually.”