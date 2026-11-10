The Duke of Sussex has said children “deserve to feel safe wherever they are” in a speech at the European Parliament.

Meghan, wearing a long, dark coat with her hair up, held Harry’s hand throughout as they walked through the entrance hall.

It is the first time the duchess has been seen in public since the allegations surrounding Thomas Markle Sr surfaced last month.

Meghan travelled to Belgium with the Duke of Sussex but pulled out of joining Harry in the keynote address because she is said to be “not strong enough emotionally”.

Harry and Meghan arrived at the European Parliament in Brussels this morning, with Meghan making her first public appearance since her father was charged with possession of child abuse material.

Harry went on to tell the crowd that he and the Duchess of Sussex were there in support of parents who had lost children to online harm.

Another member of the press asked: “Meghan, Harry, any comment on the situation?” but the Sussexes did not react.

She did not look towards the press and carried on walking, while talking to one of her hosts as she made her way through the foyer.

Meghan gave no response as media shouted “Meghan, how are you feeling? How are you coping?”.

“I’m not here as an expert or a politician. I’m here as a father. My wife, as a mother,” he said.

“And together, as a couple who stand alongside parents like Sandra, Megan and Sewell – in New York, Los Angeles, Geneva and now Brussels.

“Parents who never imagined they would have a reason to be in rooms like this.”

He added: “All children should be able to go online and discover something wonderful. A friend. An interest that becomes a passion. A place where they feel understood.

“They deserve to feel safe wherever they are. In a classroom. On a playground. At any time, no matter where they are.”

Harry’s solo speech will take place at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation honouring children who have died after being subjected to harm online.

A spokesperson for the duchess confirmed: “The duchess is travelling with the duke to Brussels and will accompany him to the event but will not speak.”

It is understood Harry’s speech will not touch on Markle Sr’s arrest.

The brief trip abroad will see Harry and Meghan, who returned to the UK in August, listen to addresses by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and MEP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, the first vice-chairman of the Child Rights Intergroup.

The couple were due to have between 15 and 20 minutes between them for a rare dual address to speak about the importance of children’s digital safety, but this task will now be taken on by Harry.

They will also be shown the memorial exhibition, which features smartphone-shaped light-boxes each displaying a lock screen photograph of a child or young person who died due to online harm.

Harry and Meghan previously unveiled the temporary Lost Memorial installation in New York City in 2025.

The duke will later join a panel discussion called Beyond Promises: Building A Digital Future That Works For Children to discuss how to protect children online.

Questions will be permitted from the audience, but not the media.

Markle Sr, 82, was arrested by FBI agents after they seized a haul of material from two Los Angeles storage units he rented for nearly two decades.

He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and is subject to home detention and electronic tagging following his release on bail after his court appearance on Friday.

He came under investigation after he was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who allegedly found illegal images in his father’s belongings in Cebu City.

Meghan said she was “deeply distressed” at the allegations surrounding her father, from whom she has been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding.