Harry laid a wreath at Windsor to mark three years since the Queen's passing. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Princess of Wales has joined her husband at an engagement to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, as the Prince’s estranged brother returns to the UK for the first time in five months.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William and Kate visited the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in Sunningdale, Berkshire, on Monday, while the Duke of Sussex will be in London for the annual WellChild Awards, a cause close to his heart as the charity’s long-standing patron, before travelling to a community recording studio in Nottingham on Tuesday. It was Kate’s third engagement in five days after she visited the Natural History Museum’s gardens last Thursday before watching the Red Roses beat Australia 47-7 in their Women’s Rugby World Cup match in Brighton on Saturday. It is not known whether the duke, who is estranged from his brother, the Prince of Wales, and has a troubled relationship with his father, the King, will stage a reunion during his stay. The King, who is currently at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, and the Queen have no public engagements planned for this week. Harry and Charles last met face-to-face more than a year and a half ago when the duke made a transatlantic dash to see the monarch in February 2024 after hearing of his cancer diagnosis, but they spent just over 30 minutes together before the King left to recuperate in Sandringham. Both Harry and William attended the funeral of their uncle Lord Fellowes in Norfolk last year, but there was reportedly no interaction between the brothers. Read more: King Charles marks busiest year yet as monarch despite cancer treatment Read more: Prince William to mark third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death - as Harry flies back to UK

Harry and Charles last publicly met for the the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday, William will visit a youth organisation in Lambeth, south London, while Harry will revisit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham’s St Ann’s area. Harry last visited the CRS to mark World Mental Health Day in October 2019, just two months before he and the Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down as senior working royals and moving to North America. He is planning to hold a private briefing with Children in Need, the Police and Crime Commission, the CRS and community outreach group Epic Partners in Nottingham, stage informal catch-ups with some of the young people he met before, and watch performances from CRS artists and make a short speech. The duke is hoping to bring together key stakeholders, influencers and potential funders to shine a light on the work of grassroots organisations such as CRS and Epic Partners and the sports apprenticeship body Coach Core. Coach Core was originally started as a programme by William, Harry and the now-Princess of Wales’s joint Royal Foundation in 2012 to use the power of sport to help change lives and train young apprentices. It has since become an independent charity. Harry and Meghan broke away from William and Kate’s Royal Foundation in 2019 after rumours of a rift began to circulate.

Britain's Kate and Prince William listen as they visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, William will visit Spiral Skills, which has received funding from the prince’s homelessness initiative Homewards to move into a new hub for young people at The Oasis Village, Tulse Hill. The youth organisation was founded in 2015 and works with local schools, youth organisations and authorities to provide early intervention, support, employability skills and access to employment and services for 14 to 25-year-olds, Kensington Palace said. The prince will visit the organisation at its new space and see how it offers support for those who need it, before attending a workshop with Young Creators UK, a creative agency run and owned by underrepresented young people which receives referrals from Spiral Skills. William will be joined by Homewards advocate and former England midfielder Fara Williams to hear about how the organisation has helped people to gain confidence and learn new skills. On Wednesday, he will visit a new mental health hub at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium run by the Jac Lewis Foundation, a charity based in Ammanford, south-west Wales, which was set up in memory of Jac and is backed by the Royal Foundation. The hub will provide support to people who may be at risk of suicide and the Royal Foundation’s partnership will enable it to operate for one day per week over three years.