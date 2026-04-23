Harry described Ukraine as “a country bravely and successfully defending Europe’s eastern flank”

The Duke of Sussex has visited Ukraine to “remind people back home and around the world” of the country’s war with Russia. Picture: ITV News

By Rebecca Henrys

The Duke of Sussex has visited Ukraine to “remind people back home and around the world” of the country’s war with Russia.

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Harry was seen arriving at Kyiv railway station on Thursday morning, stepping off an overnight train from Poland and greeting people on the platform. “It’s good to be back in Ukraine,” he said.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Founder of the @WeAreInvictus, has arrived in Ukraine at the invitation of the #KyivSecurityForum. He will attend the 18th annual #KSF, address the forum’s participants, and take part in a panel discussion featuring Ukrainian veterans.#KSF2026 pic.twitter.com/kJ6CoXYccR — Kyiv Security Forum (@ksfopenukraine) April 23, 2026

Harry described Ukraine as “a country bravely and successfully defending Europe’s eastern flank” and said “it matters that we don’t lose sight of the significance of that”. As he prepares to speak at the Kyiv Security Forum, which takes place on Thursday and Friday, he said his message to Ukrainians is that “the world sees you and respects you”. Read more: UK energy infrastructure ‘at risk’ from ‘hard to prove’ Russian retaliation strikes after Ukrainian drone campaign Read more: James Cleverly blames Ukraine war on Britain's diminished Armed Forces as he urges immediate spending hikes

The Duke of Sussex visited the memorial for all those who have died during the conflict with Russia last September. Picture: EMMI KORHONEN/LEHTIKUVA/Sipa USA/Alamy Live News